GERMAN cosmetics and wellness firms are eyeing business opportunities in the Philippines, the German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI) said.

Five German companies are in the Philippines as part of a business mission from June 19 to 23, organized in cooperation with the German Association of Personal Care and Detergents, under the market development program for German small and medium enterprises of the German government, the GPCCI said in a statement on Tuesday.

These companies are Nobis, Estatira Organic, MedSkin Solutions, Medical Beauty Research, and Skin Care Manufaktur.

“The participation of these German companies highlights a charming potential in the cosmetics and wellness sectors in the Philippines,” GPCCI Executive Director Christopher Zimmer said.

Nobis specializes in the production of natural dietary supplements and cosmetics.

Estatira Organic manufactures essential cosmetic and healthcare products made from natural ingredients, while MedSkin Solutions focuses on biotech solutions for tissue regeneration and skin health.

Moreover, Medical Beauty Research specializes in luxury and premium skin and hair care products, while Skin Care Manufaktur produces skin care products.

As part of the business mission, the GPCCI conducted a conference on Tuesday, featuring talks on the retail and beauty sectors by various retail industry leaders.

During his presentation, SM Supermalls President Steven T. Tan said that the country’s health and beauty industry is continuously evolving and holds immense potential.

“We recommend that the players explore the Philippine market by exploring its local shopping mall culture,” Mr. Tan said.

Etaily Fast Moving Consumer Goods and Beauty Director Alexandra Garcia said that German investors should look into developing microtrends.

“For the e-commerce sector, we propose that investors capitalize on developing microtrends. Filipinos also are heavily concentrated on community/familial ties — recommendations help consumers decide purchase,” Ms. Garcia said.

The GPCCI said the business delegation will also look at potential partnerships with Philippine counterparts via business-to-business meetings and other networking activities. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave