THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is eyeing more technology-related investments from the United States as part of efforts to improve the country’s electronics industry.

“The Philippine mission aims to establish and strengthen trade and investments’ linkages with global industry players, advance research and development, promote Philippine start-ups, and gain information on the latest consumer products, technologies, and innovations,” the DTI said in a statement on Monday.

The Philippine delegation promoted the country’s electronics sector in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023, spearheaded by the DTI and the Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation, Inc. (SEIPI).

“Dubbed as the ‘most influential tech event in the world’, CES 2023 presents wide opportunities for the Philippines to promote its capabilities in the electronics industry and explore partnerships with academic and research institutions,” the DTI said.

“CES 2023 features manufacturers, developers, and suppliers of consumer technology hardware, content, technology delivery systems, and more; it also includes a conference program where the world’s business leaders and pioneering thinkers address the industry’s most relevant issues,” it added.

Other activities attended by the Philippine delegation in the US include a business forum networking session on Jan. 6 at Las Vegas Convention Center, and the World Electronics Forum meeting on Jan. 7.

Meanwhile, the DTI said that the Philippine delegation is undergoing business meetings at Silicon Valley until Jan. 11.

Some of the members of the Philippine delegation are representatives from Airspeed International Corp., Integrated Microelectronics Inc., Ionics EMS Inc., Kaertech Electronics Philippines, Manila Electric Co., the Department of Science and Technology, the Philippine Export Zone Authority, and the Department of Information and Communication Technology.

According to the DTI, the local electronics industry was the country’s top exporter, accounting for 61.5% or $45.9 billion of total Philippine merchandise exports in 2021. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave