MAYNILAD Water Services, Inc. expects this month’s water supply to be stable as it ramps up water augmentation measures after the approval of an enhanced water quota for the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS).

“We’re reactivating deep wells [as well as] commissioning modular treatment plants,” Jennifer C. Rufo, head of Maynilad’s corporate communications, said in a Viber message on Sunday.

Last week, the west zone water concessionaire announced the operation of its Anabu modular treatment plant, which provides an additional 5.5 million liters per day (MLD) of potable water. The plant can supply the water needs of about 13,000 customers.

Ms. Rufo said the treatment plant will be fully operational by September to produce about 16 MLD of potable water.

In a media release on Saturday, the west zone water concessionaire said it is allocating P16.5 billion for 2023 up to 2027 to further ramp up its initiatives for nonrevenue water (NRW) reduction projects.

NRW is non-billed water that is lost through leaks or illegal connections. According to the World Bank, NRW should be at 25% or lower of the total water produced.

Maynilad said it aims to reach the recommended target by the World Bank by 2027.

Maynilad said of its five-year target spending, P10 billion is allocated for pipe replacement projects, and P5.84 billion for meter management projects, the establishment of smaller district-metered areas, leak repairs, and diagnostic activities.

Randolph T. Estrellado, chief operating officer of Maynilad, said the company is fast-tracking its volume recovery amid the threat of a looming El Niño.

The El Niño phenomenon is forecast to emerge by June to August at 80% probability and may persist until the first quarter of 2024, the Philippines’ state weather bureau said.

“We have dedicated more resources toward the reduction of losses so we can speed up water volume recovery in time for El Niño. We hope that we continue to get the support of the relevant government agencies and local government units in facilitating the release of permits and other requirements needed for our NRW projects,” Mr. Estrellado said.

Last week, the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) approved the proposal to extend the 52 cubic meters per second (CMS) water allocation for MWSS until June 30.

The NWRB previously agreed to extend the allocation of 52 CMS for June 1-15, which it again extended for June 16-30. MWSS normally draws 48 CMS from Angat Dam.

With the increased allocation, Maynilad is assured that there will be no water service interruptions within its service area, Ms. Rufo said.

Manila Water Co., Inc., which serves Metro Manila’s east zone network, had projected no water interruptions with or without the increased water allocation.

Leonor C. Cleofas, administrator of MWSS, said that as early as now, the Angat Dam technical working group (TWG) is assessing the supply situation.

“We are doing a weekly meeting with the Angat TWG. So, we will assess the situation, and the decision will come later. Our mitigating measures are ready in case of eventualities,” Ms. Cleofas said.

For Maynilad’s part, Ms. Rufo said it is premature to determine whether the entire 52 CMS allocation is still needed by July.

“It’s too early to tell, though we expect that more rains over the watersheds, as well as our supply augmentation projects, can help mitigate lower releases from Angat Dam,” Ms. Rufo said.

Maynilad serves Manila except for portions of San Andres and Sta. Ana. It also operates in Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon. It also supplies the cities of Cavite, Bacoor, and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario, all in Cavite province.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose