PHILIPPINE AIRLINES (PAL) is set to relaunch the operations of flights between Clark and Siargao as part of the company’s plan to expand its Clark hub, the flag carrier said.

“We are excited to be able to fly and welcome leisure travelers back to Siargao via Clark once again,” PAL Express President Rabbi Vincent L. Ang said in a statement on Monday.

PAL said it will start mounting its Clark-Siargao flights on Dec. 3, three times a week via the 86-seater De Havilland Dash 8-400 Next Generation aircraft to provide a direct service for passengers in Central Luzon, and Northern Luzon to Siargao.

Luzon International Premiere Airport Development (LIPAD) Corp. said the launch of PAL’s new service from Clark to Siargao will enhance connectivity.

“Siargao enthusiasts can anticipate beginning their island getaway immediately upon arrival at Clark International Airport, where we practice stringent performance measures and monitoring to ensure fast airport processes and a seamless experience for all passengers,” LIPAD President and Chief Executive Officer Noel F. Manankil said.

LIPAD is the company that manages and operates Clark International Airport.

Currently, PAL offers flights from Clark to Cebu; Basco and Busuanga (Coron); and Caticlan (Boracay); while the airline offers flights to Siargao from Manila and Cebu. — Ashley Erika O. Jose