THE Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA), which operates Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2), said revenue for the first half rose 30.7% to P622.61 million as ridership grew during the period.

In the six months to June, the LRTA posted gross revenue of P622.61 million, after carrying 25.89 million passengers, up from 23.18 million a year earlier.

Its June revenue was P98.16 million, up 26.6% from a year earlier but down 7.4% compared to May.

Ridership in June was 4.08 million, up 7.7% year on year.

In 2023, LRTA reported gross revenue of P1.1 billion after carrying 49.43 million passengers.

LRT-2 is an east-west commuter line connecting Manila to Antipolo, Rizal.

For 2024, LRTA expects its ridership to grow 2.6% to 50.7 million, with daily average ridership expected to increase to 140,444 from 136,921. — Ashley Erika O. Jose