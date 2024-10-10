DITO Telecommunity Corp. is targeting to reach between 15 million and 16 million subscribers by the end of the year, driven by its network expansion plans, its chief executive officer (CEO) said.

“Hopefully [by yearend] we will reach 15 million or 16 million,” DITO Telecommunity CEO Ernesto R. Alberto told reporters on the sidelines of the company’s gala late Tuesday night.

The telecommunications company just reached 13 million subscribers last week, Mr. Alberto said.

“We will achieve this] by continuous engagement, winning away customers, right? Getting our fair share of the customers given our investment in the network,” Mr. Alberto said.

He said the company is working on filling in the gaps by improving its connectivity services and reaching more customers in far-flung areas.

DITO Telecommunity, the country’s third major telco player, secured its certificate of public convenience and necessity from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) in 2019.

Last month, the telco provider passed its fifth technical audit from the NTC after achieving nationwide coverage of 86.3% and a minimum average broadband speed of 92.87 megabits per second (Mbps) and 597.7 Mbps for 4G and 5G sites, respectively.

Mr. Alberto is also optimistic that the company will break even by its sixth year or by 2025.

“We should be. That is our ambition. Next year is our sixth year, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) breakeven, [we should have] positive cash flow,” he said.

DITO is allocating between P25 billion and P30 billion for its capital expenditure (capex) budget, mainly for its network rollout for 2024.

For 2025, Mr. Alberto did not provide an exact figure for its capex budget but said that it will be lower than this year’s capex budget.

“Obviously, it will taper down. But we will still have to spend. Because there are two things that we need to spend on. We have to cover the few gaps in our coverage and expand 5G. It should be much lower capex because the capex for the last five years is for the build-out,” Mr. Alberto said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose