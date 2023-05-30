GLOBE Telecom, Inc. topped the 5G mobile segment in areas in Mindanao during the first quarter, according to Ookla Speedtest Intelligence data.

In a press release, Globe said it led the 5G mobile segment in Cagayan de Oro with a median download speed of 159.298 megabytes per second (Mbps), Misamis Oriental with 157.795 Mbps, and Zamboanga with 99.916 Mbps.

The telecommunications company’s 5G outdoor coverage in key cities of Mindanao reached 90.2%, it added.

“The importance of 5G connectivity cannot be overstated. It can unlock countless opportunities for growth and development, not just for businesses but also for individuals and communities. 5G can bring new education and health services to remote areas, create new job opportunities, and spur economic development in the region,” said Rebecca V. Eclipse, chief transformation and customer experience officer at Globe.

“This is why Globe is committed to bringing 5G connectivity all over the Philippines so Filipinos anywhere can have access to the same opportunities and services,” Ms. Eclipse said.

From January to March, Globe deployed 66 new 5G sites across 74 cities and towns, which expanded its 5G outdoor coverage to 97.21% in the National Capital Region and to 90.28% in Visayas and Mindanao.

The company also logged 4.3 million devices in its 5G network as of end-March.

“As a 5G pioneer in the Philippines, Globe helps drive the adoption of 5G technology in the country and paves the way for the next generation of digital innovation,” the company said.

“This is in line with its commitment to driving economic growth and development through innovation and infrastructure under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” it added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile