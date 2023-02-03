GLOBE TELECOM, Inc.’s subsidiary deployed over 133,400 fiber lines as of end-2022 to cover more areas in Luzon.

Globe said in a statement on Thursday that a subsidiary of its wholly owned Asticom Group of Companies rolled out the fiber lines in Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Quezon, Mindoro, Palawan and Bicol.

“Asticom, together with all of our subsidiaries, exists for the improvement of Filipino lives. This includes efforts in helping our fellow Filipinos transition to digital, turning our country into a more connected nation,” Asticom President and Chief Executive Officer Mharicar Castillo-Reyes said.

Fiber Infrastructure and Network Services Inc. (FINSI), only 15 months old since its launch, has already brought high-speed internet access to thousands of households across the country.

“FINSI will continue its work in connecting homes throughout the country. We aim to continuously grow to provide innovative services to our clients and serve more Filipinos,” FINSI General Manager Marc Kerveillant said.

In line with the expansion, FINSI said it is seeking to hire more people and open up more opportunities for Filipinos, aiming to utilize their expertise in the telecommunications field.

Aside from this, the company is seeking to also expand into the energy and infrastructure sectors as part of its continued growth.

FINSI is an engineering and tech solutions provider which also offers a range of services to its clients including project management, network and infrastructure management, quality and safety management and assurance, and consulting services.

Asticom is a Philippine-based shared services company under Globe which offers staffing solutions, general services, and information technology services.

Shares in Globe Telecom climbed by P20 or 0.93% to close at P2,170 each on Thursday. — J.I.D. Tabile