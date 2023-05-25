DITO Telecommunity Corp. with solutions provider Huawei is set to install street-level 5G microsites in Dasmariñas Village to provide better coverage speed and capacity within its vicinity.

“DITO has provided a solution that is the first of its kind in the Philippines that is aimed at breaking this impasse together with our partner solutions provider Huawei for this project,” said DITO Chief Technology Officer Rodolfo D. Santiago in a press release.

In a previous advisory, DITO appointed Huawei as the duly authorized representative to assist in the site acquisitions and the construction of infrastructure in North Luzon and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Once rolled out, the project in Dasmariñas Village in Makati City will allow DITO to install 5G microsites on street lamp posts around the village.

“These [will] provide ‘true’ 5G or stand-alone 5G connectivity to residents of Dasmariñas Village, and not the hybrid 4G-5G currently offered by the two other telcos,” said Mr. Santiago.

Mr. Santiago also said that the technology is seen to benefit areas where tower building is prohibited.

“This launch is testament to the ongoing commitment of DITO in the Philippines to provide world-class service to our countrymen wherever they may be,” he added.

There are more than 1,200 residences within Dasmariñas Village that are expected to benefit from the installation of the micro-cell sites.

According to its website, DITO Home 5G prepaid and postpaid services are available in 490 barangays across the NCR and in 50 barangays in Cebu. — Justine Irish D. Tabile