Doris Magsaysay Ho, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of A. Magsaysay, Inc., a local maritime and logistics company, has been appointed to the Angsana Council.

The Angsana Council is a nonprofit group that advocates for Southeast Asia’s growth potential.

“I have always believed that more collaborative efforts among business people and those in civil society and government in Southeast Asia, can lead to an immeasurable impact for the region,” Ms. Ho said in a press release on Thursday.

Council members include Charles Ormiston (founding partner, Southeast Asia, Bain & Company), Peng T. Ong (co-founder & managing partner, Monk’s Hill Ventures), Gita Wirjawan (former minister of trade of the Republic of Indonesia; educator and entrepreneur), and George Yeo (former Singapore cabinet minister; visiting scholar at Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy and National University of Singapore).

The council’s chairman is Mr. Ormiston

“Doris Ho is a tremendous addition to the Angsana council bringing her highly complementary experience and knowledge to advance our advocacy for Southeast Asia’s growth,” Monk’s Hill Partner Susli Lie said.

Ms. Ho is also a trustee of Asia Society, the US-Philippines Society, and other business and not-for-profit organizations.— Justine Irish D. Tabile

(Note: A correction has been made to a previous story reporting that A. Magsaysay’s Ms. Ho was appointed as CEO of the Angsana Council.)