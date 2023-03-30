SOJITZ G AUTO Philippines Corp. (SGAP) has inaugurated a new Geely dealership in Rosario, La Union as part of its ongoing expansion in the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, SGAP said the opening of Geely La Union, located along McArthur Highway, marks its 36th dealership in the Philippines and the first dealership opening for 2023.

SGAP is the official distributor of Geely in the country.

Geely La Union, operated and managed by the Laus Group of Companies, spans 1,327 square meters and can feature six vehicles in its showroom and accommodate six cars in its service shop. The Laus Group also operates Geely Bacolor in Pampanga.

“Laus Group of Companies also plans to complement Geely La Union with a satellite showroom which will be located in Baguio City which will also be operating in the months to come,” SGAP said.

The new dealership is expected to boost the Chinese brand’s presence in the Ilocos Region, in addition to Geely Dagupan.

“We are very excited to have the 2nd outlet that Laus Group of Companies operate this time. Geely La Union will be the latest in the wave of dealerships we’ve inaugurated in the past three years, making Geely cars accessible to more people,” SGAP President and Chief Executive Officer Yugo Kiyofuji, said.

“We see this as a continuing momentum for the brand as we work to expand our vehicle lineup this year and bring in another model that will be a game changer yet again,” he added.

In 2022, Geely Philippines posted a 52% increase in vehicle sales after it sold 9,302 units, equivalent to a 2.65% market share. The company’s top-selling model is its Coolray subcompact crossover with 4,370 units sold. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave