ALTERNERGY Holdings Corp. has appointed Ephyro Luis B. Amatong, a former commissioner at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as an adviser to the board.

In a statement on Monday, Alternergy Chairman Vicente S. Perez described Mr. Amatong as having “a solid track record on financial markets and securities” as a government official.

“His work as supervising commissioner of markets and securities regulation helped create the right regulatory environment and set the stage for Alternergy to take the plunge of an IPO (initial public offering),” Mr. Perez said.

The appointment came after Alternergy’s market debut on March 24, the company said.

Mr. Perez said that after the IPO, Alternergy now expects wider opportunities for raising capital, which the company will use to fund renewable energy projects.

“Atty. Amatong can be very instrumental in guiding Alternergy with our future capital market issuances, particularly in the area of green bonds,” Mr. Perez said.

Mr. Perez said the company is looking at green bonds as one of its financing modes for its projects in the next three to five years.

Mr. Amatong said Alternergy has “strong prospects for growth as well as multiple opportunities in the growing field of sustainable finance.”

“I look forward to working with the Alternergy team to optimize funding and ensure that its portfolio of power projects is developed and delivered on time for the benefit of the communities it serves,” he said.

Mr. Amatong served as SEC commissioner from May 2014 to March 2022. — Ashley Erika O. Jose