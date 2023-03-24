Alternergy Holdings Corp., through its unit Alternergy Tanay Wind Corp. (ATWC), said on Thursday that it has received proposals from three companies to co-develop a wind power project in Tanay, Rizal.

“We have received strong interest from three major energy companies following the request for proposals due in March 2023. The official letters of intent have been received and we will proceed next to review their respective proposals to finalize the selection of our preferred equity partner,” Gerry P. Magbanua, Alternergy president said in a media release on Thursday.

The renewable energy company did not identify the three companies but it said that one of the three proponents is the “world’s largest energy company” from Europe.

Alternergy said another company is also a foreign player, with solar and wind projects across the Asia-Pacific region, while the third one is a major energy firm and part of a “large Philippine conglomerate.”

ATWC’s 100-megawatt (MW) Tanay wind project already obtained wind data for four years, Alternergy said.

It has also completed several technical studies including logistics, environmental and energy assessments, and received height clearance from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.

Alternergy is targeting to develop up to 1,370 MW of renewable energy sources such as onshore and offshore wind, solar, and run-of-river hydropower projects. — Ashley Erika O. Jose