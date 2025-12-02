RAZON-LED International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), through its unit in Brazil, has opened a new logistics and industrial center aimed at strengthening connectivity between the Port of Rio de Janeiro and Southern Minas Gerais.

In a statement, ICTSI said the expanded facility now offers 30,000 square meters of bonded area, 2,000 square meters of certified refrigerated storage, and a container depot.

With the added capacity and streamlined operations, companies in the region are expected to gain new opportunities to reduce logistics costs and shorten export lead times.

CLIA Pouso Alegre, ICTSI’s unit in Brazil, operates as a customs-bonded logistics hub in southeastern Brazil. It is located in Minas Gerais, near major airports and seaports.

“This center is part of RBT’s and CLIA Pouso Alegre’s commitment to operational safety, environmental responsibility, and technical excellence. Both companies seek to deliver enhanced connectivity, agility, and opportunities for importers and exporters in the region,” ICTSI said.

For the third quarter, ICTSI reported an attributable net income of $267.72 million, a 26.27% increase from a year earlier, driven by higher cargo volume and improved port revenues. Total revenues for the three months ended September rose 20% to $827.74 million, while gross expenses increased 13% to $356.61 million.

In July, ICTSI, through wholly owned subsidiary ICTSI Americas BV, increased its stake in Inhaúma Fundo De Investimento Imobiliário – FII (FII Inhaúma), which holds the perpetual rights to a terminal slated for development.

ICTSI Americas BV acquired an additional 26% interest in FII Inhaúma, bringing its total ownership to 73%. The property will support ICTSI Rio Brazil’s expansion and ongoing operations, and may be used for future projects, the company said.

At the local bourse on Monday, ICTSI shares rose by P5, or 0.92%, to close at P547.50 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose