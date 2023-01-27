MANILA ELECTRIC CO. (Meralco) said on Thursday that its renewable energy unit has turned over solar rooftop projects to The Orchard Golf and Country Club and Biostar NutriProducts, Inc.

In a media release, MSpectrum, Inc. or Spectrum said it installed The Orchard’s solar panels, which have a combined capacity of 99.9-kilowatt-peak (kWp), at the country club’s facility in Dasmariñas, Cavite. The power source began operating early last year.

Since its completion, The Orchard’s solar rooftop has generated more than 125,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean energy equivalent to saving around 10,000 kWh in monthly consumption. In energy costs, the savings amounted to P785,000 last year, Spectrum said.

With the project, The Orchard’s carbon footprint was cut by about 89 tons, “which is equivalent to planting 4,100 trees or reducing approximately 355,000 kilometers in vehicle travel per year.”

Meanwhile, the project with Biostar, which distributes and manufactures animal health products, involves a 24.96-kWp rooftop facility at the company’s poultry farm in San Pablo City, Laguna.

Biostar’s solar rooftop was energized in April 2022 and has so far generated about 21,520 kWh, resulting in savings of nearly P167,000.

With the project, the company was able to cut its carbon footprint by 15.33 tons, or the equivalent of planting at least 700 trees or reducing yearly vehicle travel by 61,054 kilometers.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls.