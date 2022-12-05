MAYNILAD Water Services, Inc. (Maynilad) has set aside P1.5 billion for the rehabilitation of its 17 pumping stations, the west zone water concessionaire said on Saturday.

“Through these infrastructure investments, we hope to support the growing demand for water and improve service reliability for the long term,” Maynilad President and Chief Executive Officer Ramoncito S. Fernandez said in a statement.

Maynilad has also allotted P2.8 billion for the construction of five pumping stations and reservoirs in Quezon City, Muntinlupa, and Cavite in the next five years.

The company said that these additional capacities will bring an additional 211 million liters to Maynilad’s water storage capacity and will increase water pressure in its pipe network.

To date, the company has 38 pumping stations and 37 reservoirs throughout its concession area.

Maynilad has initially allocated P219.8 billion for its capital spending for 2023 to 2027 which includes the construction of new water and wastewater plants, replacement and repair of old pipelines.

Maynilad, serves the cities of Manila, except portions of San Andres and Sta. Ana. It also operates in Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon. It serves the cities of Cavite, Bacoor and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta and Rosario in Cavite province.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose