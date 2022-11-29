GLOBE TELECOM, Inc. on Monday said it concluded September with 1,064 new cell towers built nationwide to further improve connectivity.

“Globe network rollout remains on track as it closed the first nine months of 2022 with P74.4 billion capital expenditure (capex), 14% higher than last year, to address growing connectivity needs of Filipinos amid greater digitalization,” the company said in an e-mailed statement.

It said its investment has yielded 1,064 new cell sites, 10,600 mobile sites upgraded to long-term evolution of LTE, and 1,887 new fifth-generation sites nationwide.

“At least 84% of this period’s total cash capex was allocated for data requirements to further enhance overall customer data experience. These include additional LTE upgrades, new 5G sites, tower builds, and Fiber to the Home (FTTH) rollout,” the company noted.

The company also reported that it has deployed nearly 1.4 million FTTH lines as of the end of September.

“This is in line with the company’s bid to make fast and reliable connectivity pervasive and accessible to more households and businesses,” Globe said.

At the same time, the Ayala-led telco expects its $150-million domestic submarine cable project to cover a total cable distance of about 2,500 kilometers.

“The project is seen to deliver connectivity crucial to the country’s recovery from the pandemic, as it will support the growing need for reliable communications facilities,” Globe said.

Globe undertakes the project with Eastern Telecommunications Philippines, Inc. and InfiniVAN, Inc.

For the nine months ended Sept. 30, Globe saw its attributable total comprehensive income increase 37% to P24.9 billion from P18.2 billion previously.

Total revenues for the period went up 3% to P130.2 billion from P126.4 billion in 2021.

The growth was led by corporate data and mobile services, supplemented by the sustained growth from non-telco services, according to the company. — Arjay L. Balinbin