MAYNILAD Water Services, Inc. is targeting to spend P22 billion in the next five years for the development of seven new water treatment plants.

In a statement on Tuesday, Maynilad said that this planned development will bring an additional 545 million liters per day (MLD) of water supply.

“By increasing our water production, we can better close the gap between available supply and the growing demand,” Maynilad Chief Operating Officer Randolph T. Estrellado said in a media release.

He said that the move will also reduce service disruptions as it will allow the company to increase pressure in the pipe network.

“This, along with sustained upgrades of our water infrastructure, will allow us to increase pressure in the pipe network and ultimately reduce service disruptions,” Mr. Estrellado said.

Maynilad is targeting to spend P219.8 billion from 2023 to 2027 for its service enhancement program, which includes the laying of new pipelines, construction of additional pumping stations and reservoirs, and replacement and repair of old pipes. It also covers the construction of new sewerage treatment plants and the rehabilitation of existing water and wastewater facilities.

To date, Maynilad operates two new water treatment plants in the La Mesa compound, Quezon City, and two in Putatan, Muntinlupa. These four new water treatment plants produced a combined 2,700 MLD of potable water supply.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose