LISTED fiber internet provider Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. is targeting to finish the migration of Sky Cable Corp.’s existing fixed-line subscribers to fiber by the end of next year, according to the company’s chief executive officer (CEO).

“We started with Sky. We are migrating the old cable to fiber, starting in Quezon City. It’s challenging, but we need to put some focus. Hopefully, in six to seven months, we can transfer more,” Converge CEO Dennis Anthony H. Uy told reporters on Monday.

In July, Converge and Sky Cable announced a commercial agreement to upgrade Sky Cable’s network and services. Under this partnership, Sky Cable will use Converge’s network to enhance its offerings.

“Sky is a household brand already. We can expand it nationwide,” Mr. Uy said.

The company is also planning to expand Sky Cable’s reach nationwide, Mr. Uy said, adding that the company is targeting to start this planned rollout in Baguio, Davao, and General Santos cities.

Further, he said that Converge’s network utilization is only 30%, which could yield enough room for possible partnerships with independent providers.

“Our ports are now at nine million. What we want is to roll out in all Filipino homes. We believe in open access to all Filipino homes,” he said.

Mr. Uy also said that Converge is not looking at expanding its partnership with Sky Cable to a possible acquisition, noting that the company’s immediate plan for now is to finish the migration.

In September, Converge said that it is considering expanding its partnership with Sky Cable but has no plans to pursue an acquisition at the moment. — Ashley Erika O. Jose