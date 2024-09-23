PLDT Inc. and Smart Communications, Inc. are transitioning more facilities to renewable energy (RE) to reduce energy costs and advance sustainability commitments, the company said.

“We continue to invest in more renewables to power up our facilities, particularly these key sites in Metro Manila. Recognizing the many benefits of RE, we are eyeing to switch more sites and further increase the share of renewables in our overall energy mix,” PLDT Vice-President and Sector Head for Property and Facilities Leo A. Gonzales said in a media release on Sunday.

PLDT said 24 of its and Smart’s facilities will be powered by ACEN Renewable Energy Solutions, the retail electricity arm of ACEN Corp.

The shift to renewables is expected to cut its energy consumption, generating an annual operating savings cost of P6 million, PLDT said, noting that the renewable energy switch will also cut its greenhouse gas emissions by almost 21,000 tons for the year.

The company said among the 24 sites shifting to renewables are its integrated operations center facility in Makati City, which is round-the-clock command center managing the operations of PLDT and Smart’s wireless network operations; its facilities and business offices in Antipolo City; Cainta; Calamba City; Caloocan City; Las Piñas; Makati City; Manila City; Marikina City, Muntinlupa City; Parañaque City; Pasig City; Quezon City, Taguig City; and Valenzuela City.

PLDT is also powering its sites in Visayas and Mindanao with a diversified mix of renewable energy such as solar, geothermal, and wind energy sources, the company said.

“Going beyond our own roadmap and targets, we recognize how these operational choices help make our planet more livable for present and future generations,” said PLDT First Vice-President and Chief Sustainability Officer Melissa V. Vergel de Dios.

Ms. Vergel de Dios said the company will continue adopting emerging clean energy solutions to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels use while also integrating climate change offsetting measures in its operations.

At the stock exchange, shares in PLDT gained P12 or 0.83% to close at P1,450 apiece on Friday.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose