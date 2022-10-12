DATA cloud company Snowflake is expanding into the Philippines, where it intends to promote data-driven decision-making among organizations.

“Today, we are thrilled to bring the ability to harness the power of the world’s data to the Philippines,” said Sanjay Deshmukh, senior regional vice-president for Snowflake Southeast Asia and India, during a briefing on Tuesday.

The US-based company hopes to expand its business across Southeast Asia, he added. The goal is “to bring the power of the Snowflake Data Cloud to more organizations.”

The company described its platform as powering the data cloud, the global network where Snowflake customers, partners, and data providers “can break down data silos and derive value from rapidly growing data sets in secure, governed, and compliant ways.”

Philippine telecommunications company Globe Telecom, Inc. and Snowflake have teamed up “to raise data-driven decision-making through data democratization,” the US-based technology company said.

“We want to make decision-making powered by data possible to as many job functions in the least possible time with the least dependency from others,” said Dan Noel Natindim, vice-president at the Enterprise Data Office of Globe Telecom.

“While we’re happy with 68% of our ad-hoc reports being fulfilled via self-service, it is not enough. Users and executives always want to get deeper into data and have more questions,” he added.

Snowflake noted that the telco has embarked on a data modernization effort to take advantage of the cloud for high performance, resiliency, and speed.

“Globe has already migrated its massive enterprise data warehouse from on-premises to Snowflake’s Data Cloud in 53 days,” the company said.

“Snowflake’s cloud-native platform facilitated Globe’s migration to a public cloud architecture, enabling a 50% rise in annual cost savings,” it added. — Arjay L. Balinbin