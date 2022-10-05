HOME improvement retailer MR.D.I.Y. has scaled up its operations in the Philippines with the opening of 11 new stores, expanding its local network to 284 branches.

In a statement on Monday, the retailer said it is opening stores in Liloan, Southern Leyte; Gubat, Sorsogon; A. Bonifacio St., Brgy. Canlalay, Biñan, Laguna; City of Batac, Ilocos Norte; Carigara, Leyte; and Tabuk City, Kalinga.

The other stores are in malls, namely: NCCC Buhangin in Davao; NCCC Victoria Plaza in Davao; Primark Cabiao in Nueva Ecija; Unimart Capitol Commons in Pasig; and Waltermart Talavera in Nueva Ecija.

MR.D.I.Y. has over 2,000 stores across Asia located in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Brunei, Cambodia, India, and the Philippines. In Europe, it has stores in Turkey and Spain.

“All MR.D.I.Y. stores are managed directly and the company often works in collaboration with other mass merchandise retailers or owners of malls or shopfront properties,” the firm said.

Its stores offer a selection of around 18,000 stock-keeping units across five major categories, namely: hardware; household and furnishing; electrical; stationery and sports equipment products; and other items such as toys, car accessories, jewelry, and cosmetics.

The company said that it “strives to put customers first by operating an innovative business that is flexible when it comes to providing a wide variety of products, good quality, and value-for-money, holding true to the company’s motto of ‘Always Low Prices.’”

MR.D.I.Y will be offering promos and prizes from Oct. 14 to 16 for its customers who are looking for “affordable and value for money items perfect for a variety of needs and for do-it-yourself projects.”

With its Lucky Shoppers’ promo, which will run from Oct. 15 to 16, the first 100 customers with a minimum single receipt purchase of P1,000 will win a mystery prize and a rainbow umbrella. — Justine Irish D. Tabile