THE PHILIPPINES is set to welcome a 30-member business delegation from the US in July, the Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC) in New York said.

“The list of participants for the mission will be released once finalized and confirmed to travel to the Philippines,” the PTIC said on Tuesday.

“A target of 30 investors or businesses will be carefully selected for the mission,” it added.

The delegation will be brought to Manila, the Luzon Economic Corridor (Manila-Clark-Subic), and Palawan for high-level briefings, business-to-business meetings, site visits, and engagements with government and private-sector partners.

On Feb. 11, the New York PTIC launched an event to drum up the 2026 US Business Mission to the Philippines.

Organized in partnership with the Philippine Consulate General in New York and the Philippine American Chamber of Commerce, it provided “an in-depth look at the Philippine economy and the opportunities available through the mission.”

The event featured the Philippine Economic Outlook Briefing and the US Business Mission launch.

Ronilo Balbieran, a professor at the University of Asia and the Pacific, delivered the briefing on Philippine macroeconomic fundamentals.

“Now is the best time for American businesses to invest in the Philippines. Valuations are still attractive, growth prospects are strong, and local investor confidence is high,” he said.

Meanwhile, SGV & Co. Senior Director Marian Kris B. Santos briefed on macroeconomic trends, policy reforms, regulatory environment, and emerging industries. — Justine Irish D. Tabile