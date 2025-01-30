THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said it tapped Science Park of the Philippines, Inc. (SPPI) to develop a P30-billion industrial park in New Clark City.

The BCDA on Thursday signed a 50-year lease agreement with SPPI on Jan. 23. The park is expected to create 30,000 new jobs and generate P1.9 billion in tax revenue for the government, the BCDA said.

BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang said the jobs include those in food production, textiles, automotive parts, electric vehicles, semiconductors, and data centers.

SPPI operates six sites in Central Luzon, Southern Luzon and the Central Visayas. — Justine Irish D. Tabile