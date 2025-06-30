THE Department of Energy (DoE) endorsed 21 energy projects in May for system impact studies (SIS) by the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP).

“In May 2025, the DoE issued 21 SIS endorsements, including 17 new applications and four amendments,” the DoE said in a document posted on its website.

The SIS determines the adequacy and capability of the grid to accommodate the new connection.

The DoE issued SIS endorsements to 18 renewable energy projects, of which three solar projects are equipped with energy storage systems. It also endorsed three standalone battery energy storage systems (BESS).

For wind, the DoE endorsed Mainstream Renewable Power Philippines Corp.’s 375-megawatt (MW) Abra de Ilog project; Amihan Power, Inc.’s 304-MW Garchitorena project; and CI San Jose Corp.’s 260-MW San Nicolas onshore project and 279-MW Santa Fe onshore project.

Others that received SIS endorsements include Freya Renewables, Inc.’s 200-MW Dumangas wind project and 192-MW Silay wind project; and Envision Energy Philippines Corp.’s 200-MW Cauayan wind project.

SE Renewable Energy, Inc. received SIS endorsements for its 104-MW Balayan, Batangas wind project, 96-MW San Juan wind project, and 90-MW Lucban wind project.

The solar projects include Northern Sun Power, Inc.’s 351.436-megawatt-peak (MWp) Currimao project and Northern Sun Radiance, Inc.’s 188.644-MWp San Marcelino Floating Solar project.

Also endorsed were solar power projects equipped with energy storage systems such as Visayas Cleanergy, Inc.’s 416.102-MWp Cadiz solar project with a 390.254-megawatt-hour (MWh) BESS; North Luzon Green Power, Inc.’s 187.044-MWp Talingaan-Laoag solar project with a 276.954-MWh BESS; and South Cleanergy, Inc.’s 239.560-MWp Luna solar project with a 306.000-MWh BESS.

Baguio Asin Hydropower Corp.’s three hydroelectric power projects with a combined capacity of 12 MW were also cleared to undergo grid impact study.

Clearances were also issued for The Ark Green Dynamic Storage System Resources Corp.’s 40.12-MWh Laguindingan BESS and 40.12-MWh Barotac Viejo BESS; and Mindanao Energy Development Corp.’s 55-MWh BESS.

For the five months to May, the DoE endorsed 43 power projects, of which 30 are renewable energy, 11 ESS, and two conventional. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera