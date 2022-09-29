DELIVERY platform Lalamove said it has partnered with Unioil Philippines to help delivery drivers deal with the rising fuel prices.

“More than 200,000 partner drivers of Lalamove can enjoy up to P3/liter off at any Unioil branch,” the company said in an e-mailed statement.

The company said its partner drivers can earn points through Unioil’s loyalty payments mobile application for every P100 of lubricant purchase.

On Monday, oil companies announced that this week would see a reduction in fuel prices.

Phoenix Petroleum Philippines said it would decrease the prices of diesel by P1.25 per liter and gasoline by P1.65 per liter starting Sept. 27.

Caltex said it would decrease fuel prices of Platinum and Silver by P1.65 per liter, diesel by P1.25 per liter, and kerosene by P1.35 per liter.

Lalamove was launched in the Philippines in 2016.

The platform matches drivers with customers and businesses, especially small and medium enterprises, to fulfill same-day deliveries.

Lalamove said it currently operates in over 30 markets across Asia and Latin America. — Arjay L. Balinbin