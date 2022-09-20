MAYNILAD Water Services, Inc. has expanded its water service connections to 1.5 million, the west zone water concessionaire reported on Monday.

In a statement posted on Maynilad’s website, the company said it added 797,852 connections to its network after its re-privatization in 2007. The company said most of these connections were provided with piped-in surface water in unserved areas.

“We have had to calibrate our expansion targets in recent years as higher water demand plus climate change effects are beginning to stretch available supplies,” said Maynilad President and Chief Executive Officer Ramoncito S. Fernandez.

Maynilad said of its total service connections, about 98% of customers have a 24-hour water supply compared with 46% in 2007. Customers who received water supply at an average pressure of seven pounds per square inch increased to 98% from only 53% in 2007.

With its increased service connections, Maynilad said that it served a total of 9.9 million, including areas that previously had no water supply.

Meanwhile, the water provider also said that it was able to add 300 million liters per day to its water production capacity and lay 3,172 kilometers of new pipes throughout the west zone by the end of 2021.

Maynilad, a concessionaire of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System, serves the cities of Manila, except portions of San Andres and Sta. Ana. It also operates in Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon. It serves the cities of Cavite, Bacoor and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta and Rosario in Cavite province.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.