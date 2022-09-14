MEMBERSHIP shopping store Landers Superstore is set to open its first store in Western Visayas inside a township built by listed property developer Megaworld Corp.

“We are very happy and excited to host another Landers in our township. This time, inside The Upper East township in Bacolod, which is envisioned to be Bacolod’s newest central business district,” said Graham M. Coates, first vice-president and head of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, in a press release on Tuesday.

“This will be one of our anchor commercial establishments that will be directly connected to our iconic Upper East Mall,” Mr. Coates said.

The store will be Landers’ second one outside Luzon. It will sit on a 25,000-square-meter or 2.5-hectare property along Upper East Avenue across Two Regis and Herald Parksuites and integrated into where centuries-old trees are preserved.

“This premier membership shopping store will be directly connected to the west wing of the soon-to-rise three-level Upper East Mall via a 30-meter long bridgeway,” Megaworld said.

The store will feature its own Caltex gas station where “members can enjoy unrivaled exclusive discounts on fuel products.”

Landers Upper East will have a parking area designed to accommodate more than 300 vehicles at a time and with permeable paver blocks “for better rainwater retention.”

The store will host sustainable features including high bay LED lighting fixtures, energy-efficient air-conditioning units, and a rainwater collection system that will allow the harvesting of water for later use.

The Bacolod branch is the fourth Landers store hosted by Megaworld, after Landers Alabang West, Landers Arcovia City and Landers Uptown Bonifacio.

“Our strategic partnership with Landers has gone a long way. They are an important component of our rising modern townships,” Mr. Coates said.

Landers said that Bacolod stood out among other cities in the region for its “tremendous” economic growth over the years and its “solid” reputation.

“The retail chain also noted the increasing demand for premium goods and experiences from the city’s growing population, ensuring a steady market for its core business,” the company said.

The opening of the store is expected to provide employment to the local workforce and bring in investments.

“The opening of this new branch is expected to generate about 500 jobs from construction phase to its full launch,” the company added.

“Residents and visitors of the City of Smiles will have more reasons to smile because they can finally enjoy Landers’ full range of topnotch products, great deals, and exclusive perks closer to home,” said Landers.

On Tuesday, shares in Megaworld slipped by five centavos or 2.03% to P2.41 apiece. — Justine Irish D. Tabile