MOTORCYCLE SALES in September rose 21.2% year on year in September to 171,155 units, an industry group said.

According to Toni Boi Acuesta, who chairs the marketing committee for the Motorcycle Development Program Participants Association, Inc. (MDPPA), motorcycles remain a popular choice because of their affordability.

“They offer an affordable means of personal mobility, especially at a time when economic uncertainty has placed pressure on household budgets,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Their fuel efficiency and low maintenance costs also make them ideal for daily use. Riders can also cut through traffic much easier, allowing for quicker and more convenient travel,” he added.

Some 95,712 units were sold in Luzon, which accounted for 55.9% of the market, while the Visayas and Mindanao accounted for 37,675 and 37,768 units, respectively, it said.

In the first nine months, sales totaled 1.398 million, up 12.8%.

MDPPA President Alexander A. Cumpas said the group expects the positive trend to continue in the fourth quarter.

“These figures have consistently shown that motorcycles remain a top choice for Filipinos. Their affordability, ease of use, and ability to navigate traffic make them the most practical option for everyday mobility. We believe these reasons will continue to fuel steady growth until year-end,” he said.

“As 2025 enters its final quarter, all signs point to a strong finish for the motorcycle industry, reaffirming its role as a vital part of the country’s transportation landscape,” he added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile