LOW-COST carrier Philippines AirAsia, Inc. (AirAsia Philippines) said on Tuesday that it plans to expand its domestic network to three to five more destinations by the second quarter of 2023.

AirAsia Philippines also plans to add more international routes in other regions, as the airline reinforces its services for overseas Filipino workers, it said in a statement.

“We are set to achieve our domestic pre-pandemic capacity by end-year and our international by Q2 (second quarter) next year,” AirAsia Philippines Chief Executive Officer Ricardo P. Isla said.

“Consequently, this marks the onset of our full recovery, which will fuel our vigorous expansion plans in the coming years,” he added.

On Monday, the airline’s officials met with Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista to reiterate their support of the Department of Transportation’s vision and plans for the country’s aviation industry.

“Secretary Bautista, cognizant of the rebound of travel, aims to further develop the aviation sector on four key fronts: safety, affordability, accessibility, and convenience — the same principles on which AirAsia has been built,” the low-cost carrier noted.

The administration plans to upgrade and build new international airports, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said in his first address to the nation.

“We will first and foremost make basic developments such as road improvements for easier access to tourism spots. We will also upgrade our airports and create more international airports to help decongest the bottleneck at the Manila airport,” he said.

The government, he also said, will make it more convenient for travelers to go around the country, even to remote areas to help promote undiscovered tourist spots.

“This program will be led by the Department of Tourism together with the Department of Public Works and Highways,” Mr. Marcos said. — Arjay L. Balinbin