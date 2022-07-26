GLOBE Telecom, Inc. announced on Monday that its shared services company Asticom Technology, Inc. and loyalty and e-commerce provider RUSH have partnered to help facilitate the digital transformation of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

“Under the agreement, Asticom Technology, Inc. will provide people solutions that RUSH needs to accelerate business growth,” Globe said in an e-mailed statement.

This will ensure that talent resources are tailor-fit to the business needs of the tech startup’s operations, business development, and marketing teams, it added.

According to Globe, RUSH, the loyalty and e-commerce enabler of its 917Ventures, “empowers brands with the right tools to bring their products online, understand customer behavior, and earn customer loyalty to drive repeat purchases.”

“It is the go-to partner for… businesses in empowering their customers at every stage of the customer journey.”

Asticom has formed various subsidiaries, including Asti Business Services, Inc. (ABSI), Fiber Infrastructure and Network Services, Inc. (FINSI), BRAD Warehouse and Logistics Services, and HCX Technology Partners, Inc.

Created in 2021, ABSI serves as Asticom’s business process solutions arm.

FINSI, which was also created in 2021, offers end-to-end services and industry-specific solutions to telecommunications, tower, infrastructure, and technology, including construction, building, installation, and maintenance services.

BRAD is an end-to-end supply chain technology solutions provider. Its services are tailor-fit for different industries, including e-commerce, food and beverage, health and wellness, and telecommunications.

Meanwhile, HCX is a provider of human resources, customer relationship management, and digital solutions.

The group announced in January that it had reached P2 billion in revenues as of the fourth quarter of 2021. — Arjay L. Balinbin