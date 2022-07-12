EMPERADOR, Inc. is set to list and start trading on the main board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd. (SGX-ST) on July 14, the alcoholic beverage maker said on Monday.

“This will expand opportunities for participation by investors in Singapore and beyond as we continue to invest in our ambitious international expansion,” Emperador President and Chief Executive Officer Winston S. Co said in a media release.

He described the listing as a “key milestone” in developing the global reach and brand portfolio of the manufacturer, bottler, and distributor of brandy, Scotch whisky, and other drinks.

Emperador’s shares will be trading under the stock code EMI.

The company expects the conditions in the eligibility-to-list letter from SGX-ST to be satisfied, citing the latest share price of the company on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) and the Singapore dollar equivalent before the listing.

Upon Emperador’s listing on the SGX-ST, it will continue to maintain its primary listing on the PSE and is anticipated to concurrently trade on both exchanges, making it the first PSE-primary listed company to conduct a secondary listing in Singapore.

JPMorgan (S.E.A.) Ltd. and UBS AG, Singapore branch are the joint managers for the proposed secondary listing.

The trading of the company’s shares on the SGX-ST is subject to a stock transaction tax (STT) of 0.6% of the gross selling price or gross value in money of the shares sold.

The gross selling price is the total amount of money or its equivalent that the purchaser pays the seller as consideration for the shares, the company said.

The STT is a final tax due on and payable by the seller of the shares, and is required to be collected by and paid to the Philippine tax authorities by the selling stockbroker on behalf of the seller, it added.

Emperador is a global whisky and brandy company based in the Philippines with a deep portfolio of globally recognized, market-leading whisky and brandy brands distributed in more than 100 countries.

It owns subsidiaries that operate the integrated business of manufacturing, bottling, and distributing distilled spirits and other alcoholic beverages from the Philippines, Scotland, Spain, and Mexico.

It is a subsidiary of Alliance Global Group, Inc., a publicly listed conglomerate in the Philippines with diversified investments in real estate development, food and beverage, quick-service restaurants, and tourism-entertainment and gaming business.

At the stock market on Monday, Emperador’s shares climbed by 1.27% or 22 centavos to P17.50 apiece. — Justine Irish DP. Tabile