PHILJETS Aero Services, Inc. announced on Wednesday that it was appointed by Safran Helicopter Engines as a certified distribution center (CDC) in the country.

“We are thrilled and excited to officially become a CDC and thus work closely with Safran Helicopter Engines, a global engine manufacturer, to further boost proximity support in the Philippines for civilian operators,” Philjets General Manager Reginald J. Arguelles said in a statement.

The certification will allow the company to distribute its complete range of services, alongside spare parts, tooling, training, repair, overhaul, or standard exchanges.

“This partnership will allow Philjets Aero Services and Safran Helicopter Engines to strengthen their relationship to provide seamless support to existing and future civilian operators and owners in the Philippines,” Philjets Sales Supervisor Chressa T. Malicdem said.

Safran Helicopter Engines manufactures helicopter engines, with more than 75,000 produced since being founded. It offers helicopter turboshafts and has more than 2,500 customers in 155 countries.

Philjets is an aviation services company in the Philippines. The company deals with maintenance and support services, serving customers from general aviation, commercial airlines, maintenance and repair organization (MRO) companies, and government agencies.

The firm also has offices in the Philippines, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, and soon in France.

Philjets aims to address and support the “growing needs of helicopters and jets, not only in the Philippines but also the ASEAN region. Its objective is also to raise the bar in delivering its wide-range of services — from aircraft acquisition, sales assistance, fleet management, and maintenance.” — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson