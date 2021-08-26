Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Inc. (CCBPI)—the bottling arm of Coca-Cola in the country—has partnered with TeaM Philippines Energy Corporation (TPEC), a subsidiary of TeaM Energy Corporation, for a solar panel installation in Coca-Cola’s Davao del Sur plant.

“Our collaboration with TeaM Energy has allowed us to reach yet another sustainability milestone. We remain committed to our energy efficiency goals, a big aspect of which is the integration of more renewable energy into our operations,” says Gareth McGeown, CEO and President of CCBPI. “We follow the highest safety and quality standards for every single bottle of Coke that we make.”

To date, over 65% of Coca-Cola’s total energy consumption is being sourced from renewable and clean sources—including geothermal and solar. Earlier this year, CCBPI announced the complete installation of 14,000 solar panels in three of its sites: Davao del Sur, Misamis Oriental, and Bacolod plants. TeaM Energy’s recently completed rooftop green energy system in Davao del Sur has a peak capacity of 1.5 megawatts (MWp).

“Our solar rooftop project for Coca-Cola Philippines in Davao is now fully operational,” says Gen Takahashi, President of TPEC. “Through this undertaking, we hope to contribute to Coca-Cola’s global sustainability efforts. It is a partnership we deeply value,” adds Takahashi.

Mr. Takahashi explained that construction and installation works were started and completed in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic with zero incidents, while operation of the system began in March 2021. “We had to work through the various challenges posed by the pandemic, ensuring that all health and safety protocols were met at all stages of development,” says Takahashi.

Tier 1 solar modules and best-in-class solar Photovoltaic (PV) system components were used for the project in the CCBPI facility in Barangay Darong, Davao Del Sur. TPEC’s Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) partner for the project was Transnational Uyeno Solar Corporation. From the start of operations in March 2021, the average monthly solar generation is at 180,000 kWh.

