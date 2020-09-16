Cirtek subsidiary bags telco contract for 5G in US

A SUBSIDIARY of Cirtek Holdings Philippines Corp. has been awarded a contract to provide antenna to a telecommunications operator in the United States for fifth generation (5G) network rollout.

In a statement on Tuesday, the electronics manufacturer said its wholly owned subsidiary Quintel USA, Inc. recently signed the contract for a master purchase agreement with an unnamed telco provider.

It intends to launch a new platform of small cell antenna products, which will complement its portfolio of Multi-port Base Station Antenna used for 3G, 4G, and 5G networks.

The telco operator that signed Quintel is anticipated to spend nearly a billion dollars this year. US wireless carriers are likewise seen to raise capital expenditures by 11% to $35 billion next year.

“Quintel is pleased to take part in building and transforming the information technology and connectivity revolution ahead as networks transition to 5G,” it said.

Recently, Cirtek reissued P545.2-million bonds to support Quintel’s capital expenditures and refinance short-term loans.

The company booked an attributable net income of $2.63 million in the first half of 2020, up by 118% from last year, due to better margins during the period.

Shares in Cirtek gained 41 centavos or 7.24% to P6.07 each on Tuesday. — Denise A. Valdez









