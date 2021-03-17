Casa de Memoria holds first auction for 2021

1 of 5

PALACIO DE MEMORIA’s auction house, Casa de Memoria, welcomes bidders for its first auction of the year, Primero, which will be held on Mar. 20 at 2 p.m. The auction will feature a specially curated selection of Asian and European antiquities and objets d’art.

Among the furniture included in the auction are a 19th century Italian paper desk in ebonized wood with ivory and bone inlay (Lot 10) and a Napoleon III-style mahogany sideboard with a green marble top (Lot 35), which have starting bids of P360,000 and P120,000, respectively.

Aside from furniture, Primero offers various classic paintings to adorn a new home. These include Confesiones del Eco by Manuel Viola (Lot 83) and Planting Rice by Victor Loyola (Lot 156); lithographs like Woman with Vase of Flowers by Romeo Tabuena (Lot 65) and Joueur de flute et chevre by Pablo Picasso (Lot 99); and tapestries such as a 17th to 18th century tapestry depicting a nobleman approaching a mother and child (Lot 62). These works have starting bids ranging from P14,000 to P180,000.

Casa de Memoria will also showcase a collection of religious iconography. Among several ecclesiastical pieces up for bid are a Mexican oil-on-copper painting depicting the Holy Trinity (Lot 124), a wooden relief of a Santo Niño (Lot 147), a Spanish oil-on-board painting depicting the Assumption of the Virgin (Lot 179), and an Indo-Portuguese Cristo Moribundo carved in ivory (Lot 200). These lots have starting bids that range from P30,000, to P280,000.

Aside from these, a large variety of decorative art pieces and collectibles — porcelain vases and tableware, bronze sculptures, crystal centerpieces, lamps and chandeliers, carpets, and mirrors — will go under the hammer at the Primero auction.

Interested bidders may visit Casa de Memoria at Palacio de Memoria 95 Roxas Blvd., Tambo, Parañaque until Mar. 19 for the auction viewing. Strict safety protocols are in place at the venue. After viewing the pieces up for auction, visitors may dine at Palacio de Memoria’s newest amenity — The Loggia by Margarita Forés.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/CasaDeMemoriaOnline, https://www.casadememoria.com/, call 8253-3994, or e-mail hello@casadememoria.com. The catalogue of items is also available at https://issuu.com/casadememoria/docs/cdmprimero2021.