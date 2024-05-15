THE BUREAU of Internal Revenue (BIR) has seized illicit cigarettes with tax losses amounting to over P150 million.

In a statement on Wednesday, the agency said that it seized 227,351 packs of illegal cigarettes from a raid of seven warehouses in Palawan.

“After inventory of the seized illicit products, the illicit traders and possessors were found responsible for P150.69 million in tax liability. This is a particularly successful operation for the BIR because Palawan is considered a hotspot for the illicit cigarette trade,” the agency said.

The BIR said that there are eight individuals involved that will be facing criminal charges.” — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson