Games Sunday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

11:30 a.m. — UPHSD vs EAC (men)

2 p.m. — CSB vs Letran (women)

COLEGIO de San Juan de Letran showed resilience in the face of adversity as it turned back Lyceum of the Philippines University, 25-15, 25-21, 19-25, 19-25, 15-11, Wednesday to gatecrash into the NCAA Season 99 women’s volleyball finals at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

From a non-Final Four team, the Lady Knights have completed the improbable by storming to the Final Four as the No. 2 seed and eventually barging into the finals where they face of the dynastic College of St. Benilde (CSB) Lady Blazers in a best-of-three series unfurling Sunday.

It was an accomplishment that Letran coach Oliver Almadro never really promised when he took over the coaching reins this year.

“I didn’t promise this year, I said it might take two years,” said Mr. Almadro. “But that’s what Letran is about, resiliency, and that was Letran.”

Letran’s ascendancy marked its return to the finals since making it that far 12 years ago.

The Lady Knights will also have a shot at their first championship since winning it all 25 years back. But they would have their hands full as they battle the three-peat-seeking Lady Blazers, who swept their way to the finals in nine games and haven’t lost in 38 straight games starting four years ago.

In the men’s section, Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) downed Letran, 30-28, 25-15, 19-25, 28-26, to claim a seat to the best-of-three finals versus a four-peat-seeking University of Perpetual Help (UPHSD).

Earlier, UPHSD edged Arellano University, 19-25, 25-23, 24-26, 25-22, 18-16, to top the girls’ junior high school division. — Joey Villar