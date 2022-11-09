Faces several charges from CSB and players

THE SKY has fallen on controversial Jose Rizal University cager John Amores.

Mr. Amores was recently slapped an indefinite suspension by the NCAA for his violent behavior during an ugly brawl that led to the league stopping the game and awarding the 71-51 win to College of St. Benilde at the Filoil EcoOil Centre on Tuesday.

NCAA Management Committee representative Fr. Vic Calvo, OP, of Letran yesterday said they have meted the ban on Mr. Amores for several offenses — intentionally bumping and pointing at the referees, disrespecting Mancom officials and court officials, charging at CSB and throwing punches at four Blazers in Mark Sangco, Jimboy Pasturan, Taine Davis and Migs Oczon.

“The penalty imposed was in accordance with league by-laws. Violence has no place in the NCAA and the Mancom will not tolerate acts that will endanger the athletes and everyone in the league,” said Mr. Calvo.

The league also cracked the whip on several players by slapping two-game suspensions on Mr. Sangco and his CSB teammate Chris Flores for engaging in the fistfight and brawl and JRU’s William Sy and Ryan Arenal for committing disrespectful acts.

It also banned for a game CSB’s Ladis Lepalam and JRU’s Mr. Sy, Jason Tan, Joshua Guiab, Jason Celis, Marwin Dionisio, Jan Abaoag, Jonathan Medina, Karl de Jesus and CJ Gonzales for entering the court.

Mr. Calvo said the league isn’t completely shutting the door on Mr. Amores, who is expected to receive intervention from JRU via psychological and spiritual healing.

“We’re not totally closing the door on him especially to his career. Justice tempered with mercy. We have to be Solomonic, opening the door for the player, however small,” said Mr. Calvo.

Interestingly, with 10 of its players sacked, JRU will be left with five players when it faces San Sebastian tomorrow.

And that wasn’t the only problem Mr. Amores is facing as several legal battles looms over the horizon, if it hadn’t already.

CSB coach Charles Tiu said they are mulling filing a case against Amores as well as the parents of Taine Davis and Jimboy Pasturan, who were punched on the face by Mr. Amores that resulted to the team sending them to the hospital for medical attention that same night.

That is not counting the case already filed by a University of Philippines team backer after Mr. Amores docked new Maroons recruit Mark Gil Bautista in a pre-season game last July.

“Waiting for the official statement of the school, but we will probably file complaints and I believe parents of players want to file a case,” said Mr. Tiu.

Mr. Amores went amok after he charged a fan heckling him behind the CSB bench but ended up facing the Blazers, exchanging punches with Mr. Sangco, clocking Messrs. Pasturan and Davis and throwing one against Migz Oczon that failed to connect.

It was one wild sequence of unfortunate events that may have virtually cut short Mr. Amores’ basketball career.

Meanwhile, Mapua smashed Arellano U (AU), 67-47, to remain in the Final Four hunt with a 6-9 mark, the same card of the latter. — Joey Villar

The Scores:

First Game

Mapua 67 — Garcia 13, Nocum 10, Mercado 10, Hernandez 8, Cuenco 8, Pido 5, Agustin 5, Bonifacio 3, Soriano 2, Salenga 2, Lacap 1, Igliane 0

AU 47 — Menina 10, Doromal 10, Abastillas 8, Tolentino 6, Sunga 4, Mallari 3, Oftana 3, Mantua 2, Talampas 1, Oliva 0

Quarterscores: 16-8; 36-21; 52-28; 67-47