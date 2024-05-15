TEN local government units (LGUs) in the National Capital Region (NCR) have their traffic enforcers deputized by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to issue tickets for traffic violations.

In an updated list on Wednesday, the MMDA said issuing of violation tickets and the authority to confiscate driver’s licenses have been granted to Malabon, Mandaluyong, Valenzuela, San Juan, Navotas, Parañaque, Pasay, Pasig, and Quezon Cities, as well as the municipality of Pateros.

The MMDA was given authority by the Supreme Court last March to be the sole issuer of violation tickets and confiscate driver’s licenses in the capital. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana

San Juan City Mayor Francis Javier M. Zamora, who presides over the Metro Manila Council – MMDA’s policy-making body, said last March that upon being deputized, local traffic enforcers will display their authority to police traffic laws and regulations to drivers by wearing identification cards bearing the marking “Deputized by the MMDA.” The LGUs must follow the MMDA’s single ticketing system.