BAGUIO CITY — At least 1,969 share-paying member-consumers of the Benguet Electric Cooperative (BENECO) who fully paid their minimum capital share (CS) contributions will soon enjoy a “power subsidy,” the power cooperative announced recently.

The subsidy, which will be credited or reflected in their power bills, comes from the interest of the share capital which the power cooperative deposited or invested with a bank that guaranteed a premium yield account, a statement from BENECO said on Tuesday.

The interest covers the period of September to December 2023, which will be distributed to member-consumers who have paid their capital share contribution of P2,000 once the National Electrification Administration (NEA) approves the resolution passed by the Task Force earlier instituted last year to fix woes emanating from a more than a year leadership squabble.

Resolution Approving the Declaration and Distribution of Power Subsidy to Members who Paid their Share Capital is now at the desk of NEA Administrator Antonio Mariano Almeda for review, said BENECO. — Artemio A. Dumlao