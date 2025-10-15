SERBIZ, an artificial intelligence (AI)-native platform, seeks to help Gen Z and first-time earners find part-time work and earn extra income through AI-powered job matching.

“Side hustling is already part of Filipino life, widely known as raket culture,” the company said in a statement. “Many young Filipinos embrace raket as a way to earn extra income.”

A 2024 study by consulting firm Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. found that 45% of Gen Z workers have at least one part-time or side job, ranging from online services and retail work to freelance gigs and small-scale entrepreneurship.

The 2025 Fairwork Philippines Ratings report also estimated that more than 800,000 gig workers in the country are employed through ride-hailing and delivery apps.

Serbiz co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Iyana Marrie C. Argañoza said many new gig workers struggle to find jobs that align with their skills and interests.

“Most gig platforms assume users already know what to offer, and that consumers know exactly what to search for,” she said in the statement.

To address this, the company developed two AI agents — Ernie and Scout. Ernie acts as a “personal hustle coach,” analyzing users’ skills, experience and in-app behavior to recommend side jobs that match their profiles. Scout helps employers by refining vague job descriptions into clear listings that improve worker matching.

“This dual-AI system reduces friction on both sides of the marketplace,” Serbiz said. “It doesn’t just connect people — it builds opportunities and helps users unlock new income streams.”

The most in-demand services on Serbiz include TikTok editing, content creation assistance and event support. The average income of active workers ranges from P800 to P5,000 per week.

Since its launch in January on the Apple App Store and Google Play, Serbiz has attracted more than 80,000 registered users and more than 27,000 organic marketplace posts.

The startup plans to expand across Southeast Asia by 2026 and enhance its AI-driven features. Upcoming updates include integrated payments for faster transactions, skill-building modules to train workers, and global job matching for overseas opportunities. — Almira Louise S. Martinez