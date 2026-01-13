The Department of Education (DepEd) said on Monday that it aims to expand its school-based mental health and anti-bullying program by involving parents in strengthening learners’ well-being and protection.

“As a parent myself, I know how heavy the responsibility of caring for and guiding a child can be,” Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” M. Angara said in Filipino in a statement.

“When families and schools work together in shaping values and creating a better understanding of what children are going through, learners are better supported, and the work of teachers becomes lighter,” he added.

The Kaagapay program, which aims to align the values taught in schools with parental upbringing, will be implemented through parent engagement sessions and advocacy campaigns.

“The sessions are structured to help parents situate their role within DepEd’s curriculum and learner development priorities before moving into learning discussions on socio-emotional and values support, positive discipline, bullying awareness, and home–school–community partnership,” the DepEd said.

Although participation is voluntary, the agency underscored that all parents and caregivers of public school students are encouraged to participate in the sessions to prevent stigma and ensure proper representation of different family structures and socioeconomic backgrounds.

Sessions may be conducted face-to-face, modular, and asynchronous to cater to parents’ different schedules and circumstances.

The DepEd added that the rollout of the Kaagapay program, which has a P100 million budget allocation, complements the P2.9-billion allocation for the School-Based Mental Health Program, which includes suicide prevention in schools.

In 2025, several school-based violence were reported, prompting the government to strengthen mechanisms for reporting and addressing incidents involving child abuse, bullying, violence, exploitation, discrimination plus gang-related activities on campus.

A lawmaker has also pushed for the designation of mental health counselors in all public schools, including state universities and colleges, to reverse the “disturbingly increasing rates” of depression, anxiety, and even self-harm or suicidal ideation among young Filipinos.

Under House Bill 163, or “Mental Health and Digital Wellbeing for Youth Act of 2025” by Camarines Sur 2nd district Rep. Vincenzo Renato Luigi R. Villafuerte, it mandates annual mental health screenings, the establishment of safe spaces for emotional processing, and training programs for teachers in trauma-informed and empathy-based approaches.— Almira Louise S. Martinez