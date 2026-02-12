Catholic leaders pushed their calls to end corruption and political dynasties on Wednesday, as they prepare for the Trillion Peso March Part 3, coinciding with the 40th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution.

The call comes after President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and leaders of the House and Senate identified 21 priority bills, including the Anti-Political Dynasty Act, at the 3rd Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC). The priority legislative measures are expected to be passed by June this year.

“What’s so special about this celebration is the two causes – against corruption and against the dynasty,” Clergy for Good Governance Robert Reyes said in a briefing.

“I challenge all dynasties that love the country, do not run in 2028. Let someone, not related to you, not a business partner, let your province decide how the province will become better,” he added.

Although the march pivots on an anti-corruption and anti-dynasty movement, Caritas Philippines Executive Director Carmelo A. Caluag noted that the church’s principle still has “respect for the rule of law and respect for the Constitution.”

“That’s why we did not include calls to resign all, or revolutionary government, or transition policy because there are other major means to hold them accountable,” he said in Filipino.

Buhay ang People Power Campaign Network (BAPP) Convenor Kiko Aquino Dee added that the rally’s advocacies remain grounded on the 1987 Philippine Constitution.

“I know there are many different interpretations for things like transition council and others that I think Bayan is advocating,” he said. “At this time, I think we’re not ready to share the stage of that when that’s not yet that clearly defined.”

Caritas Philippines, the social action arm of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, along with civil society organizations such as the Trillion Peso March Movement, will lead the rally in Metro Manila on Feb. 25.

The third march has scheduled several activities from Feb. 22 to 25, including the launch of YSpeak 2.0, a youth-oriented debate show on current events.

86 catholic dioceses nationwide will also join the EDSA People Power commemoration at 4 PM.

The first two marches last year were held on Sept. 21 and Nov. 30, coinciding with the 53rd anniversary of Martial Law, and Bonifacio Day, respectively. — Almira Louise S. Martinez