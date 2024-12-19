A “ZERO TRUST” approach amid the increase in online activities this holiday season can help businesses boost their security and defense against cyberthreats, according to industry experts.

The zero trust mindset emphasizes “strict verification for every user and device accessing their networks,” Palo Alto Networks said in a statement.

“By integrating comprehensive threat detection, response, and data protection into a Zero Trust framework, businesses can enhance visibility, streamline security operations, and enable real-time threat responses.”

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) added that this type of security approach helps address risks brought by remote workers, hybrid cloud services, personal devices, and other elements of today’s corporate networks.

“Zero trust operates on the principle of “never trust, always verify” rather than granting implicit trust to all users inside a network,” IBM said.

According to the 2024 TechTarget Enterprise Strategy Group report, more than two-thirds of organizations revealed they are implementing zero trust policies across their enterprises.

Apart from businesses, consumers also face risks like online scams and fraud during the holidays, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“Christmas is a season of joy and giving, but it is also a period when criminal elements may exploit public vulnerability,” PNP said in a statement.

“Our operations target the syndicates behind these scams, but the public’s awareness and caution are crucial in preventing victimization,” it added.

Palo Alto Networks reminds the public to verify the authenticity of e-mails and links, use two-factor authentication, shop only through official channels, beware of phishing scams, use strong and unique passwords, and never provide sensitive personal details to protect themselves from harmful acts online.

“With the holiday season and Christmas shopping in full swing, Filipinos may feel more inclined to act on attractive offers without verifying the source,” Palo Alto Networks Philippine Country Manager Oscar Visaya said in a statement.

“By fostering a culture of vigilance, we can protect ourselves and others in a landscape where threats are constant,” he added. — Almira Louise S. Martinez