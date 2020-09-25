BSP sets rates for annual supervisory fees

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Friday released the rules on applicable annual supervisory fees for lenders and other financial institutions for this year.

The central bank has postponed the assessment and collection of these fees by BSP-supervised financial institutions in view of the pandemic. Such payments were required to be settled no later than May 31 of each year before the pandemic.

In Memorandums 2020-072 and 2020-071 dated Sept. 24, the central bank laid out the guidelines for the supervisory fees of banks, quasi-banks, non-stock savings and loan associations (NSSLAs), and trust corporations.

For universal, commercial, and thrift lenders, as well as quasi-banks, the applicable assessment rate is at 1/28th of one percent of their average assessable assets of the preceding year.

Meanwhile, rural and cooperative banks need to pay 1/28th of the equivalent one percent of their average assessable assets.

“In case of a merger or consolidation, the assets of the covered institutions prior to the merger or consolidation as well as the assets of the newly formed institution shall be considered in determining the average assessable assets,” the BSP said.

For NSSLAs, the fee ranges from P10,000 to P500,000 depending on the average assesable assets that fall within P100 million to P1 billion.

Meanwhile, prescribed rates for trust corporations are equivalent to the “0.01% of the average monthly balance of assets under management (AUM) for the first three years of their operations and 0.02% of the average monthly balance of AUM on the 4th year and onwards”.

The BSP Department of Supervisory Analytics will send a billing statement to BSFIs regarding the computation of the ASF, the due date of payment for NSSLAs and trust corporations, and the date when the fee will be debited from lenders’ demand deposit account kept with the BSP. — Luz Wendy T. Noble









