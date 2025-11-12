Tropical Storm Fung-wong, locally named Uwan, made its re-entry into the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday afternoon, prompting the hoisting of Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 in Batanes, according to the state weather bureau.

Fung-wong, packing 75 kilometers per hour (kph) of sustained winds and 90 kph of gustiness, was last located 210 kilometers northwest of Itbayat, Batanes, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 5:00 p.m. advisory.

It re-entered the PAR as it approached southern Taiwan, where it is likely to make landfall by this evening. PAGASA said it was moving east-northeastward at 10 kph.

With Signal No. 1 in effect in Batanes, residents are expected to experience strong winds within the next 36 hours, causing minimal to minor threat to life and property.

PAGASA also raised a Gale Warning over the seaboard of extreme northern Luzon. Small seacraft are advised not to travel, as up to very rough sea conditions are expected. — Edg Adrian A. Eva