Two deaths and two injuries were reported following the heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Nokaen, locally named Ada, which mostly affected the Bicol Region, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Tuesday.

The two fatalities were both landslide victims from Matnog, Sorsogon, earlier reported last Saturday.

The two injured individuals indicated in the latest NDRRMC 8:00 a.m. situational report were also confirmed to be related to the same landslide incident.

Meanwhile, the number of affected families has climbed to nearly 131,000, all from Regions 5, 8, and Caraga.

Of the affected families, the NDRRMC said that 1,657 families are taking shelter inside 325 evacuation centers, while 3,931 are staying outside these centers.

The report also showed that a total of nine cities or municipalities remain without electricity, while power supply has been restored in 10 areas.

A water interruption was also reported in one area in Region 8.

As of the report, more than 6,406 families, or 13.46% of the total 47,582 families requiring assistance, have received aid, the NDRRMC said.

The total cost of assistance provided has reached more than P6.6 million.

Ada, which has weakened into a tropical depression, is no longer affecting any areas of the country, according to PAGASA’s 11:00 a.m. advisory.

It is also likely to further weaken into a low-pressure area as it moves farther away from the country. — Edg Adrian A. Eva