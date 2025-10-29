President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has signed a measure banning all Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), citing links to money laundering and human rights abuses.

Under Republic Act No. 12312 or the Anti-POGO Act of 2025, all work permits and visas issued to people involved in offshore gaming — including employees of operators, content providers and accredited service firms — are now revoked.

Mr. Marcos signed the measure on Oct. 23, ordering the Department of Labor and Employment to create programs that will help Filipino workers transition after the industry’s shutdown.

The President first announced the total ban during his 2024 state of the nation address, after a series of criminal cases tied to POGOs.

He said offshore gaming hubs had become breeding grounds for money laundering, human trafficking and torture, adding that such operations have “no place in a just and orderly society.” — Chloe Mari A. Hufana