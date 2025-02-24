THE Philippine Department of Migrant Workers and the Japan International Corporation of Welfare Services have started accepting applications for the latest batch of Filipino nurses and certified care workers under the Japan-Philippines Economic Partnership Agreement.

A total of 50 nursing and 300 caregiving positions are available for deployment to Japan, the Japanese Embassy in Manila said in a statement on Monday.

Successful candidates will undergo six months of Japanese language training in the Philippines and another six months in Japan.

It noted that the training is free of charge, and participants will receive a daily living allowance throughout the program.

After the language training, candidates will work for three to four years in Japanese hospitals and caregiving facilities.

They are encouraged to obtain Japanese licensure for nursing and caregiving, which could open opportunities for extended employment in Japan.

The deadline for online application submissions is set for April 4. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana